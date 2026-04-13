Inter extend Serie A lead after fighting back from two goals down to beat Como

COMO, Italy, April 12 : Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries scored twice each as Inter Milan rallied from two goals down to beat Como 4-3 away on Sunday and extend their lead at the top of Serie A to nine points.

Inter moved to 75 points with six games remaining, taking advantage of second-placed Napoli’s 1-1 draw at Parma earlier in the day.

Como were on top before the break and went two goals clear through Alex Valle and Nico Paz, but Thuram pulled one back with the last kick of the first half and struck again in the 49th minute after a defensive error to level the match.

Dumfries completed the comeback in the 58th minute, heading Inter in front from a Hakan Calhanoglu free kick, before adding his second in the 72nd minute from a Manuel Akanji knockdown.

Lucas Da Cunha converted a late penalty after Paz was fouled by Ange-Yoan Bonny, but Inter held on to maintain firm control of the title race.