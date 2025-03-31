Inter extend Serie A lead with nervy Udinese win

MILAN, Italy : Defending champions Inter Milan secured a 2-1 home win against Udinese in Serie A on Sunday with goals from Marko Arnautovic and Davide Frattesi in the first half as goalkeeper Yann Sommer made some important late saves.

Arnautovic gave Inter the lead with a first-time effort from around the penalty spot after 12 minutes and Frattesi doubled their advantage before the half-hour mark, both converting from excellent assists by Federico Dimarco.

Inter's advantage narrowed when Udinese defender Oumar Solet scored with a stunning solo effort in the 71st minute from long range and Sommer pulled off crucial saves late on for Inter to seal the win.

Inter provisionally extended their lead at the top of the standings to six points before second-placed Napoli, on 61 points, host AC Milan later on Sunday. Udinese are 10th with 40 points.