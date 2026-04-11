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Inter forward Martinez suffers another calf strain days after return
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Inter forward Martinez suffers another calf strain days after return

Inter forward Martinez suffers another calf strain days after return

Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Pisa SC - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 23, 2026 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez reacts on the ground during the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

11 Apr 2026 02:30AM (Updated: 11 Apr 2026 02:48AM)
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April 10 : Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez has suffered a fresh calf muscle injury just days after returning from a long-term absence, the Serie A leaders said on Friday.

Argentina international Martinez's condition will be reassessed in the coming days, the club said.

Italian media suggested the 28-year-old is expected to be sidelined for around two weeks and is set to miss Inter's matches at Como on Sunday and home to Cagliari next Friday.

Inter have a seven-point advantage over Napoli with seven rounds of the season remaining.

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The injury is a blow for the Inter captain, who returned on Sunday following a six-week lay-off with a similar problem.

He scored twice in Inter's 5-2 home victory over AS Roma, taking his season tally to 16 league goals, extending his lead at the top of the Serie A scoring charts.

The injury is also a worry for Argentina as they prepare for the World Cup, with Martinez being a key part of the team that qualified for this year's tournament in North America.

Source: Reuters
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