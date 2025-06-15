Logo
Sport

Inter forward Taremi stranded in Iran amid conflict
Inter forward Taremi stranded in Iran amid conflict

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Asian Qualifiers - Group A - Iran v North Korea - Azadi Stadium, Tehran, Iran - June 10, 2025 Iran's Mehdi Taremi celebrates scoring their second goal Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

15 Jun 2025 10:35AM
Inter Milan forward Mehdi Taremi has been left stranded in Iran after failing to get a flight out of the country amid its conflict with Israel, a club source told Reuters, with Italian media reporting the 32-year-old will miss the Club World Cup.

Iranian airspace was closed after Israel launched attacks on targets in Iran on Friday.

Taremi played in Iran's 3-0 win over North Korea in a 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran last week.

Inter begin their Club World Cup campaign on Tuesday, taking on Mexico's Monterrey in Pasadena followed by two games in Seattle against Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan and Argentina's River Plate.

Taremi made 43 appearances in all competitions for Inter in the 2024-25 season, scoring three goals.

Source: Reuters
