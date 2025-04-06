Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Inter held to 2-2 draw at lowly Parma
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Inter held to 2-2 draw at lowly Parma

Inter held to 2-2 draw at lowly Parma
Soccer Football - Serie A - Parma v Inter Milan - Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy - April 5, 2025 Inter Milan's Matteo Darmian celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Inter held to 2-2 draw at lowly Parma
Soccer Football - Serie A - Parma v Inter Milan - Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy - April 5, 2025 Parma's Lautaro Valenti in action with Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Inter held to 2-2 draw at lowly Parma
Soccer Football - Serie A - Parma v Inter Milan - Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy - April 5, 2025 Inter Milan's Matteo Darmian celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Inter held to 2-2 draw at lowly Parma
Soccer Football - Serie A - Parma v Inter Milan - Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy - April 5, 2025 Parma's Adrian Bernabe scores their first goal REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Inter held to 2-2 draw at lowly Parma
Soccer Football - Serie A - Parma v Inter Milan - Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy - April 5, 2025 Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action with Parma's Ange-Yoan Bonny REUTERS/Claudia Greco
06 Apr 2025 02:04AM (Updated: 06 Apr 2025 02:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARMA, Italy : Leaders Inter Milan squandered a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 at lowly Parma in Serie A on Saturday as coach Simone Inzaghi served a touchline ban after being shown a red card last weekend.

Matteo Darmian gave Inter the lead after 15 minutes, striking at the near post as the ball went inside off the woodwork. Marcus Thuram doubled their advantage just before the break with a peculiar chipped finish.

However, Parma, who threatened Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer in the first half, pulled a goal back on the hour through halftime substitute Adrian Bernabe before Jacob Ondrejka levelled in the 69th minute following a brilliant solo run.

Inter, on 68 points from 31 games, are four points above second-placed Napoli, who travel to Bologna, in fourth, on Monday. Parma are 16th, four points above the relegation zone.

(This story has been refiled to correct the spelling of Marcus Thuram in paragraph 2)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement