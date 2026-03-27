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Inter Miami names stand in new stadium after Messi
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Inter Miami names stand in new stadium after Messi

Inter Miami names stand in new stadium after Messi

Soccer Football - Leagues Cup - Group J - Inter Miami v Atlanta United - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States - July 25, 2023 Inter Miami's Lionel Messi walks off the pitch after being substituted by Robbie Robinson REUTERS/Marco Bello

27 Mar 2026 11:09PM (Updated: 27 Mar 2026 11:14PM)
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March 27 : Lionel Messi will become part of a rare sporting phenomenon when he plays in Inter Miami's new stadium, with the Major League Soccer club announcing that they will have a stand bearing the Argentine's name.

The "Leo Messi Stand" at the Nu Stadium will honour their 38-year-old captain as the club breaks from tradition where such tributes typically celebrate retired greats of the game.

"Traditionally, tributes look to the past. They are built from nostalgia. From memory. This one is different," the club said in a statement on Friday.

"This one is born from the present. From what is happening right now. From what you feel every time Leo steps onto the pitch."

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The club are set to play their first game in the 26,700-seat stadium on April 4 when they host Austin FC.

Having joined Inter Miami in 2023, Messi has guided the club co-owned by former England midfielder David Beckham to three trophies including the Leagues Cup in 2023, the Supporters' Shield in 2024 and the MLS Cup last year.

The eight-times Ballon d'Or winner is also the club's all-time leader in goals (82) and assists (53) in 94 appearances.

Messi scored his 900th career goal earlier this month to become the second player to reach the mark in elite men's soccer after his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Source: Reuters
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