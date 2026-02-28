Logo
Inter Miami's Messi knocked down as security guard subdues pitch invader
Soccer Football - 2026 Champions Tour - Inter Miami v Independiente del Valle - Estadio Juan Ramon Loubriel, Bayamon, Puerto Rico - February 26, 2026 A pitch invader follows Inter Miami's Lionel Messi during the match REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

28 Feb 2026 03:37AM
Feb 27 : Inter Miami's Lionel Messi was knocked to the ground by a security guard who was restraining a shirt less fan on the field near the end of their 2-1 friendly win over Ecuadorean champions Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico.

The fan reached the centre circle and wrapped his arms around twice-reigning MLS Most Valuable Player Messi before the security guard intervened and pulled the pitch invader to the ground while dragging the Argentine great down in the process.

By the time the individual got to Messi there were two other fans - one in a Barcelona jersey and the other in a Miami shirt - in the middle of the field where one took a selfie with the player while Messi signed the other's shirt.

The 38-year-old Messi, who came on at halftime and converted the winner from the penalty spot in the 70th minute, got up immediately and appeared to be unharmed in Thursday's incident.

The game at Estadio Juan Ramon Loubriel in Bayamon was originally scheduled for February 13 and was supposed to be Miami's pre-season finale but it was postponed after Messi suffered a hamstring strain.

Source: Reuters
