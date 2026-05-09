Inter Milan striker Bonny cleared to play for Ivory Coast at World Cup

May 9 : Inter Milan forward Ange-Yoan Bonny has completed a switch of nationality and will be available for selection for the Ivory Coast when they announce their World Cup squad on Friday.

French-born Bonny’s request to change his footballing nationality from France, for whom he played at Under-21 level two years ago, was granted by world soccer’s governing body FIFA on Friday.

The 22-year-old Bonny is of Ivorian heritage and expected to be included in their 26-man squad for the World Cup.

He helped Inter win the Serie A title this season, proving a super sub for the Italian club with five league goals.

Ivory Coast are in World Cup Group E with Ecuador, Germany and Curacao.

Bonny could make his debut before the tournament when the Ivorians meet France in Lens on June 4 in a friendly.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)