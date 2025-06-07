Inter sign Brazilian forward Henrique from Marseille

Inter Milan have signed Brazilian forward Luis Henrique from Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

While the length of the contract and financial details were not disclosed, Italian media reported the 23-year-old had signed until 2030 in a deal valued at 23 million euros ($26.21 million) plus a further 2 million euros in add-ons.

Henrique began his career at Botafogo before signing for Marseille in 2020. In 108 appearances for the French club, he has scored 11 goals - nine of which came in the 2024-25 season as Marseille finished second in Ligue 1.

Inter, who suffered a 5-0 loss in the Champions League final against Paris St Germain last month and finished second in Serie A behind champions Napoli, are next in action at the Club World Cup.

They begin their campaign on June 17 when they take on Mexico's Monterrey in Los Angeles, followed by two games in Seattle against Urawa Red Diamonds and River Plate.

($1 = 0.8777 euros)