Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Inzaghi appointed new Al-Hilal manager
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Inzaghi appointed new Al-Hilal manager

Inzaghi appointed new Al-Hilal manager

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Inter Milan v FC Barcelona - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 6, 2025 Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi before the match REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

05 Jun 2025 06:05AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Simone Inzaghi has been appointed coach of Al-Hilal, the Saudi Pro League side announced on Wednesday.

The former Inter Milan coach left the Serie A club on Tuesday after a humiliating 5-0 loss in the Champions League final against Paris St Germain capped a trophyless season.

The Saudi club did not immediately disclose any details about Inzaghi's contract, but Italian media reported that it could be worth up to 30 million euros ($34.25 million) per season.

His first task will be to take charge at the Club World Cup in the U.S. where they will face Real Madrid on June 18th.

($1 = 0.8759 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement