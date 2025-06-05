Inzaghi appointed new Al-Hilal manager

Simone Inzaghi has been appointed coach of Al-Hilal, the Saudi Pro League side announced on Wednesday.

The former Inter Milan coach left the Serie A club on Tuesday after a humiliating 5-0 loss in the Champions League final against Paris St Germain capped a trophyless season.

The Saudi club did not immediately disclose any details about Inzaghi's contract, but Italian media reported that it could be worth up to 30 million euros ($34.25 million) per season.

His first task will be to take charge at the Club World Cup in the U.S. where they will face Real Madrid on June 18th.

($1 = 0.8759 euros)