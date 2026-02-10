IOC's decision on Heraskevych is 'profoundly wrong', says Ukraine PM

KYIV, Feb 10 : The International Olympic Committee's decision banning Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of Ukrainian sportspeople killed during the war was "profoundly wrong", Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Tuesday.

"More than 650 Ukrainian athletes will never stand on an Olympic stage. They were killed by Russians," Svyrydenko said in a post on X. "Against this reality, the decision to ban the helmet of our athlete... is profoundly wrong. Remembering the dead is not politics. It is dignity."