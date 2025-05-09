IPL match in Dharamshala called off midway as stadium lights fail

The Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abandoned midway on Thursday due to floodlights at Dharamshala's HPCA stadium malfunctioning, India's cricket board (BCCI) said.

Punjab were batting at 122-1 against Delhi when the match was called off with only one floodlight functioning. Only 10.1 overs of the first innings were bowled after Punjab chose to bat first.

"Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at the HPCA stadium malfunctioned. BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees," BCCI said in a statement reported by ESPN Cricinfo.

Sunday's match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the same venue had already been moved from Dharamshala to Ahmedabad earlier on Thursday, amid fears of an escalation in the conflict with Pakistan.

On Thursday, blasts rang out across the city of Jammu in Indian Kashmir during what India's military said was a Pakistani drone and missile attack across the disputed region on the second day of clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Dharamshala, which is less than 150 km from Jammu by air, is one of the major airports in the region which was impacted with airlines cancelling flights and the BCCI said the venue was changed due to logistical reasons.