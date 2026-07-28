Ipswich sign Dutch goalkeeper Scherpen

July 28 : Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise on a four-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

• According to British media reports, Ipswich agreed an initial 8.5 million-pound ($11.29 million) fee for the Dutchman.

• The 26-year-old began his career at FC Emmen before joining Ajax Amsterdam in 2019, and has had spells at Brighton & Hove Albion, Vitesse Arnhem and Sturm Graz.

• "This move gives me the chance to test myself at the highest level and prove what I can do," Scherpen said. "I'm looking forward to meeting everyone and starting this new chapter."

($1 = 0.7531 pounds)