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Ipswich sign Paraguay playmaker Enciso from Strasbourg
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Ipswich sign Paraguay playmaker Enciso from Strasbourg

Ipswich sign Paraguay playmaker Enciso from Strasbourg

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Paraguay v France - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - July 4, 2026 Paraguay's Julio Enciso during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Mike Segar

17 Aug 2026 10:45PM
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Aug 17 : Ipswich Town have signed Paraguay midfielder Julio Enciso from French side Strasbourg on a five-year contract, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Monday.

Ipswich did not disclose financial details of the deal, but British media reported that the fee for the 22-year-old was around €30 million ($34.8 million).

Enciso returns to Portman Road on a permanent basis after spending the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

"I really enjoyed my time on loan at the club and I was so happy to see them win promotion back to the Premier League last season," Enciso said in a statement.

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"I worked with the manager (Gary O'Neil) in France last season and the chance to play for him again at a great club like Ipswich is one I'm very excited for."

Enciso, who helped Paraguay reach the round of 16 at this year's World Cup, contributed 12 goals and nine assists in 42 appearances for Strasbourg last season.

Ipswich begin their Premier League campaign at home to Sunderland on Saturday.

($1 = 0.8624 euros)

Source: Reuters
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