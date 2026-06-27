Iran coach criticizes US travel restrictions after Egypt match

SEATTLE, June 26 : Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei criticized travel restrictions imposed on the team by the United States after their 1-1 draw with Egypt at the World Cup in Seattle on Friday.

Despite having to commute from Mexico to the U.S. for their three group-stage fixtures, Iran came into the match with an outside chance of topping the group.

The U.S. eased travel restrictions on the squad slightly for Friday's match, allowing them to arrive in the Seattle area two days early.

"The host country treated us very unfairly," Ghalenoei told reporters after the match. "Had the host nation allowed us to arrive two weeks earlier, to be more prepared ... we would have been in better shape, physically, mentally. However, they deprived us of that justice."

The restrictions come amid high tensions between Washington and Tehran following a nearly four-month war.

In March, U.S. President Donald Trump said while Iran were welcome to participate in the tournament, he believed it was not appropriate that they remain there between matches "for their own life and safety."

Iran seemed to have secured an automatic spot in the knockout stage when Shoja Khalilzadeh slammed a loose ball into the net in stoppage time.

Iran fans in the stadium erupted in celebration but the goal was disallowed for offside after a VAR review.

"I used to think that we were really a totally oppressed team, but after these three games, I have noticed that we also have bad luck as well," he said.

"I urge FIFA: don't let hosts treat players and teams the same way in future World Cups."

After the match, Iran had to fly back to Tijuana, which delayed recovery, said Ghalenoei.

In Mexico, which is co-hosting the tournament with the U.S. and Canada, the squad will wait to see if they advance to the knockout stage for the first time.

"The team came with a sacred objective, which was to train and play well," he said. "If God willing, we advance, I'll give them a day to have proper recovery, go to the beach maybe to mentally relax a bit."