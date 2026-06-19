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Iran to lodge FIFA complaint over World Cup travel restrictions
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Iran to lodge FIFA complaint over World Cup travel restrictions

Iran to lodge FIFA complaint over World Cup travel restrictions

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Austria v Jordan - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 16, 2026 A spectator in the stands holds the pre-revolutionary flag of Iran during the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Darren Yamashita

19 Jun 2026 07:43PM
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June 19 : Iran  plans to lodge a complaint with football's world governing body FIFA over travel restrictions its team is facing in the U.S. at the World Cup.

Due to uncertainty over visas and the conflict with the U.S., the Iranian team are commuting from their tournament base in co-host Mexico for their three group games in the U.S.

U.S. authorities require them to enter within 24 hours of a match and leave the same day, leading team coach Amir Ghalenoei to say Iran were the "most oppressed" team in the tournament. 

"The Football Federation of Iran believes these restrictions are inconsistent with the principles of providing equal conditions for participating teams and may affect their technical preparation," the federation said in a statement on Friday announcing its protest to FIFA.

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Neither FIFA nor the U.S. Department of Homeland Security immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment.

Ghalenoei said the disruption had prejudiced Iran in Monday's 2‑2 draw with New Zealand.

"Under the coaching staff's plan, the national team needed to travel to the host city two days before each match in order to achieve optimal technical and physical condition, and then return to their base the day after the match," the federation said. 

"However, for the opening match against New Zealand, this request was not approved."

Iran face Belgium on June 21 in Los Angeles and will conclude their Group G fixtures against Egypt on June 27 in Seattle.

Source: Reuters
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