Iran team arrive in US for World Cup opener against New Zealand in LA

LOS ANGELES/TIJUANA, Mexico, June 14 : Iran's soccer team arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday after a short flight from Tijuana, Mexico, where they left their World Cup base camp earlier to a rousing sendoff ahead of their opening match against New Zealand.

The A320 aircraft touched down on runway 25L at 4:11 p.m. ET (2011 GMT) on its second landing attempt under sunny skies at the airport, which is about 15 minutes from the Los Angeles Stadium that will host Iran's World Cup opener on Monday.

The team were expected to head to their hotel where a police security presence was already in place.

Coach Amir Ghalenoei and striker Mehdi Taremi are scheduled to take part in a press conference at Los Angeles Stadium at 6:45 p.m. ET (2245 GMT).

The squad's Group G fixture against New Zealand will be played against the backdrop of the U.S. war with Iran, adding a charged atmosphere to ​a contest between two nations who have never met at the World Cup.

Iran moved their World Cup base camp from a sports complex in Arizona to Mexico late last month after the U.S. and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran ​beginning in late February.

'BRING AN END TO THIS REGIME'

While the squad flew to LA, a group of protesters calling for democracy in Iran and denouncing its government rallied near Los Angeles Stadium.

"No Shah - No Mullah in Iran - Regime Change by Iranians" said placards. Pictures and posters of athletes who protesters said had died after being arrested by the Iranian government lined a busy street corner in Inglewood.

The killing of tens of thousands of young protesters in Iran in January was a particular outrage to Mojgan Ramezani, 56, an Iranian American at the rally.

"They're holding hostage their own people," said Ramezani.

Hassan Haddadi, 70, said he was frustrated that most of the world's governments had done little to support change in Iran.

“We’re hoping to bring awareness to the western world, to somehow do something beyond just condemning, to bring an end to this regime," said Haddadi.

'MEXICO STANDS WITH YOU'

Earlier in Tijuana, supporters lining five-deep on a packed sidewalk outside Iran's hotel chanted "Team Melli" — Persian for "national team" — as the Iranian players emerged from the hotel and walked towards the waiting bus.

Many of the players waved and smiled at those who had gathered while some members of the delegation took video of the scene with their phones.

One supporter held a yellow sign with black lettering reading: "Iran, you will never walk alone. Mexico stands with you."

A young boy perched on someone's shoulders clutched the official Panini FIFA World Cup 2026 sticker album, open to the Iran squad page.

At one point, the crowd sang in Spanish, "Iran, brother, you are Mexican now."

Iranian soccer federation President Mehdi Taj stood outside the hotel as the players left with many of the supporters following the bus down the street as it drove away.

The Iranian community in Tijuana is tiny - around 20 people - and much smaller than that of Los Angeles, which is home to the largest Iranian community outside Iran.

This is the first ‌World Cup ⁠since its inception in 1930 in which a host nation has received a country it is at war with.