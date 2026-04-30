Iranians will not attend FIFA congress in Canada, Tasnim reports, citing behaviour of immigration staff

April 29 : Iranian soccer federation officials will not attend the FIFA congress in Canada, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday, citing what it said was "inappropriate behaviour of immigration officials" at Toronto airport.

Tasnim said three federation officials, president Mehdi Taj, secretary general Hedayat Mombeini and his deputy Hamed Momeni, had arrived with visas to participate in Thursday's congress but returned on the next available flight.

It did not give further details of the incident at the airport that prompted the Iranians to depart.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and the Canadian Prime Minister's office did not immediately respond when asked for comment. FIFA and the Iranian football federation have also been contacted by Reuters for comment.

Tasnim said FIFA officials had contacted the Iranians to express their regret over the incident and told them that FIFA President Gianni Infantino would arrange a meeting with them at FIFA headquarters.

Iran's participation in the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico is the most politically sensitive item on FIFA's agenda, since the U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran in February.

Iran qualified for the World Cup, but security and travel concerns around the team's matches in the U.S. have prompted officials in Tehran to seek guarantees and request alternative venues.

FIFA has rejected any change to the schedule, saying teams are expected to play as planned.