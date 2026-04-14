Iraola to leave Bournemouth at the end of season

April 14 : Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola will leave the Premier League club at the end of this season, they said on Tuesday.

The highly-rated 43-year-old Spaniard signed a contract extension in May 2024 that was due to run to the end of the campaign.

Iraola took charge at Bournemouth in 2023, replacing Gary O'Neil, and oversaw a significant upturn in fortunes. The club recorded a highest-ever Premier League points total of 56 in the 2024-25 campaign, securing a joint-best top-flight finish of ninth.

"AFC Bournemouth can confirm that head coach Andoni Iraola will leave the club at the conclusion of the 2025–26 season, bringing an end to his successful three-year tenure on the south coast," the club said in a statement.

"Iraola has played a pivotal role in establishing the club's identity in the Premier League, earning widespread recognition for his progressive style of play and commitment to developing both emerging and established talent."

British media have reported that Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is among candidates to replace Iraola.

He has been linked with Spain's Athletic Bilbao whose manager Ernesto Valverde is set to depart at the end of the season. Iraola played for Bilbao between 2003 and 2015.