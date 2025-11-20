Iraq await Bolivia or Suriname in World Cup playoff tournament

ZURICH :Iraq will play either Bolivia or Suriname to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after the inter-confederation playoff tournament draw was held on Thursday to decide the pathways that determine two slots for the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of Congo await either New Caledonia or Jamaica in the other pathway.

The six teams from the AFC, CAF, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL and the OFC confederations will play in the inter-confederation playoff tournament in Guadalajara and Monterrey in March.

Seeded teams Iraq and the Democratic Republic of Congo directly advanced to the two playoff finals.

Iraq are trying to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since their debut appearance in 1986.

Graham Arnold's side reached the playoffs in dramatic fashion by beating the United Arab Emirates with a penalty in the 17th minute of stoppage time for a 3-2 aggregate win.

Congo kept alive hopes of a World Cup place as they edged continental powerhouse Nigeria 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw following extra time to win the African qualifying playoffs.

Jamaica failed to get the win needed over Curacao to qualify directly, leading Steve McClaren to resign as their head coach despite reaching the playoffs.

Bolivia finished seventh in the South American qualifiers, sealing the playoff spot with a shock 1-0 win over Brazil in the final round of games.

A separate draw was held for the European playoffs where 16 teams will battle it out for four remaining spots.

PLAYOFF TOURNAMENT DRAW

PATHWAY 1

Semi-final 1: New Caledonia v Jamaica

Final: Democratic Republic of Congo v Winner of SF1

PATHWAY 2

Semi-final 2: Bolivia v Suriname

Final: Iraq v Winner of SF2