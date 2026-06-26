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Iraq looking to make history against Senegal, says coach Arnold
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Iraq looking to make history against Senegal, says coach Arnold

Iraq looking to make history against Senegal, says coach Arnold

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Iraq Press Conference - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 25, 2026 Iraq coach Graham Arnold during a press conference REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

26 Jun 2026 04:42AM (Updated: 26 Jun 2026 05:08AM)
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(makes clear in paragraph one that Iraq have all but been eliminated)

By Divya Rajagopal

TORONTO, June 25 : Iraq coach Graham Arnold told reporters on Thursday that his team will try to make history against Senegal. Iraq have already all but been eliminated and the Australian is hoping they can at least earn the country's first-ever point at a World Cup.

• Arnold said his team have to put into practice what they learned in their defeats by France and Norway for their match with Senegal on Friday at the Toronto stadium and do something special for Iraqi football.

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• "Iraq has never got a point at the World Cup, so we go for that history moment tomorrow," he told reporters.

• Arnold said his contract with Iraq expires in six weeks' time and he will make a call on whether to continue in his role after the World Cup.

• Iraq are bottom of Group I, which is one of the toughest at the finals.

Source: Reuters
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