Ireland call up ex-England U19 captain Vale for World Cup playoffs

March 19 : Ireland have called up former England youth player Harvey Vale for their World Cup playoff game against the Czech Republic, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said on Thursday.

Midfielder Vale, a product of Chelsea's academy, captained the England team which won the European Under-19 Championship in 2022.

The 22-year-old, whose switch to Ireland was confirmed by FIFA last week, joined Championship side Queens Park Rangers in February 2025.

"I was (England) captain for a good few years, we won the Euros. When I joined QPR, I'd just got my Irish citizenship and passport and I met the Irish manager here," Vale said in a video posted on QPR's social media.

"When I joined here I was injured and he said when I come back, he'll be keeping an eye on me... It's a big moment and I'm super happy that he's put his faith in me."

In a separate statement, the FAI announced that coach Heimir Hallgrimsson had signed a contract extension until the end of the 2028 European Championship.

Ireland will travel to face the Czech Republic on March 26, where a win would set up a home meeting with either Denmark or North Macedonia on March 31. They are looking to qualify for their first World Cup since 2002.