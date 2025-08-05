Ireland to keep tackle height below sternum after data shows fewer injuries

The Irish Rugby Football Union will keep the legal tackle height below the sternum in the 2025-26 season after preliminary data showed a reduction in overall injury rates during the last two seasons, the IRFU said on Tuesday.

The ruling body joined a World Rugby trial of lowering tackle height below the base of the sternum in the community game in 2023, with the aim of reducing injuries, especially head impact exposure and concussion risk.

The rule was put to trial across Ireland in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, and analysis of the large volume of data collected is continuing.

"Preliminary findings show decreases in overall injury rates across the domestic game in Ireland. We also see decreases in tackle-related injuries and the rate of head impacts during the trial," the IRFU said in a statement.

The English and Scottish rugby unions have introduced similar rules to lower the tackle height.

"We are one of the only Unions in a position to compare five seasons of injury data before the trial with the two trial seasons," said Caithriona Yeomans, the IRFU's medical manager for the domestic game.

"We are looking at the injury data, alongside video analysis and stakeholder feedback to fully understand the impact of this trial, however preliminary findings are encouraging.”

Over 1,000 former amateur and professional rugby union and rugby league players have joined a long-running concussion lawsuit against the sports' governing bodies for allegedly failing to put in place reasonable measures to protect the players' health and safety.