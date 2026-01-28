Ireland's Aki dropped from squad for disciplinary reasons

Jan 28 : Ireland centre Bundee Aki has been left out of the squad's pre-Six Nations training camp in Portugal for disciplinary reasons, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old has been replaced by the uncapped Jude Postlethwaite.

The decision followed a misconduct complaint arising from Aki's club Connacht's 34-23 defeat by Leinster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday.

Aki is alleged to have engaged with match officials on several occasions in a manner which may be deemed to be in breach of the league's disciplinary rules related to misconduct, the IRFU said.

An Independent Disciplinary Committee will meet on Wednesday.

"The IRFU does not tolerate any form of disrespect shown towards match officials and does not condone actions that fall below the standards expected of players representing Irish rugby," it said in a statement.

Ireland open their Six Nations campaign against defending champions France in Paris on February 5.