Ireland's Doris ruled out for up to six months
Sport

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Italy v Ireland - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 15, 2025 Ireland's Caelan Doris during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

12 May 2025 11:23PM
Ireland forward Caelan Doris is set to be sidelined for up to six months after undergoing shoulder surgery, his club Leinster said on Monday.

The 27-year-old picked up the injury in Leinster's European Rugby Champions Cup semi-final loss to Northampton Saints this month.

Doris, who had been vying with Maro Itoje for the British & Irish Lions captaincy, was left out of Andy Farrell's 38-man squad to tour Australia.

"Caelan Doris had a procedure on Friday last week for a shoulder injury which will keep him out of action for between four to six months," Leinster said in a statement.

Doris will miss Ireland's tests against Georgia and Portugal in July and is doubtful for their November games against New Zealand, Japan, Australia and South Africa.

Source: Reuters
