Ireland's Doris ruled out for up to six months

Ireland forward Caelan Doris is set to be sidelined for up to six months after undergoing shoulder surgery, his club Leinster said on Monday.

The 27-year-old picked up the injury in Leinster's European Rugby Champions Cup semi-final loss to Northampton Saints this month.

Doris, who had been vying with Maro Itoje for the British & Irish Lions captaincy, was left out of Andy Farrell's 38-man squad to tour Australia.

"Caelan Doris had a procedure on Friday last week for a shoulder injury which will keep him out of action for between four to six months," Leinster said in a statement.

Doris will miss Ireland's tests against Georgia and Portugal in July and is doubtful for their November games against New Zealand, Japan, Australia and South Africa.