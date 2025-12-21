Logo
Logo

Sport

Isak on target but injured as Liverpool hang on to defeat Tottenham
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Isak on target but injured as Liverpool hang on to defeat Tottenham

Isak on target but injured as Liverpool hang on to defeat Tottenham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 20, 2025 Liverpool's Alisson Becker makes a save Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Isak on target but injured as Liverpool hang on to defeat Tottenham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 20, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence in action with Liverpool's Federico Chiesa Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Isak on target but injured as Liverpool hang on to defeat Tottenham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 20, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison scores their first goal past Liverpool's Alisson Becker REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Isak on target but injured as Liverpool hang on to defeat Tottenham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 20, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero is shown a red card by referee John Brooks after receiving two yellow cards REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Isak on target but injured as Liverpool hang on to defeat Tottenham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 20, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven celebrates their first goal scored by Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
21 Dec 2025 03:38AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, Dec ‌20 : Liverpool striker Alexander Isak came off the bench to score the opener in his side's 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday but suffered a potentially serious injury in the process.

Isak ‌was introduced at halftime after a ‌turgid opening period in which Tottenham's Xavi Simons was shown a straight red card and he slotted his side ahead in the 56th minute before hobbling off.

Hugo Ekitike doubled Liverpool's lead with ‍a header in the 66th minute but Liverpool switched off and Tottenham substitute Richarlison fired home after a scramble in the area in the 83rd minute.

It ​set up a ‌nervous finale for Liverpool and they had to endure nine added minutes as Tottenham ​sensed they could prevent a club record 11th calendar year ⁠league defeat. Tottenham ended ‌with nine men after captain Cristian Romero ​was sent off for a second yellow card.

Liverpool were hardly convincing and were hanging ‍on at the end against nine men but victory ⁠lifted them to fifth with 29 points while Tottenham ​are down in ‌13th place with 22 points.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement