Israel-Premier Tech team lose title sponsor

The title sponsor of Israel-Premier Tech has ended its association with the team, despite the outfit saying they would undergo a full rebrand for the 2026 season and operate under a new name.

The Israeli-licensed team, created in 2014 by Ron Baron and Ran Margaliot and based in Israel, have been subjected to a series of protests over their involvement in races.

In October, Israel-Premier Tech said they would be moving away from their Israeli identity after more than a decade, following a review into their branding.

However, in a statement on Friday, Canadian-based manufacturer and horticulture firm Premier Tech said it would step down as co-title sponsor of the team with immediate effect.

"Although we took notice of the team's decision to change its name for the 2026 season, the core reason for Premier Tech to sponsor the team has been overshadowed to a point where it has become untenable for us to continue as a sponsor," the company added.

"We want to thank the team — riders and staff — for the four unforgettable seasons by their side, and to acknowledge their incredible accomplishments and professionalism, both on and off the road."

Israel-Premier Tech were excluded from the Giro dell'Emilia in September over public safety concerns after widespread disruption at the Vuelta a Espana when they were targeted by pro-Palestinian protests opposing Israel's war in Gaza.

They removed their full name from riders' jerseys at the Vuelta.

Canadian cyclist Derek Gee, who finished fourth overall at this year's Giro d'Italia, also left Israel-Premier Tech shortly before the Vuelta over what he described as "personal beliefs".

Last month, Gee said he was facing a damages claim of 30 million euros ($34.99 million) from the team.

($1 = 0.8575 euros)