Istanbul to host 2027 Spanish Super Cup

Aug 13 : The 2027 Spanish Super Cup will be played in Istanbul, LaLiga champions Barcelona said on Thursday, as the four-team event moved from Saudi Arabia for the first time since 2021.

Next year's knockout tournament featuring Barca, LaLiga runners-up Real Madrid, Copa del Rey winners Real Sociedad and finalists Atletico Madrid will take place from February 2 to 7.

"The venue this time will be the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul," Barcelona said in a statement.

"The tournament had been played in Saudi Arabia in recent years, but the country was ruled out this year as the Asian Cup is being played there at the same time. The tournament will return there the following season."

Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Cup from January 7 to February 5.

The Spanish Super Cup debuted a four-team format in 2020 in Jeddah. The next year, the tournament was played in Spain behind closed doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned to Saudi Arabia in 2022, with Riyadh hosting three editions in a row.

Barca have won the trophy in three of the last four editions.