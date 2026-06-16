Italian fans look to global icons and underdogs to cure World Cup blues

ROME, June 15 : Sidelined from the World Cup for a third straight time, Italy supporters are finding alternative reasons to tune in, drawn by Italian managers at the tournament or the final chance to enjoy several veteran big-name players.

"I always find the World Cup a fascinating competition, though the absence of the Italian national team certainly makes me follow it with less enthusiasm," Salvatore Piluso, a fan living in Sicily, told Reuters.

"On the other hand, this World Cup in particular fascinates me because it's the last one featuring players who defined an era of soccer for my generation — including Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, and Neymar," Piluso added.

Other fans are shifting their allegiances entirely to tournament underdogs or teams led by their compatriots.

"Even if Italy are out, I still have passion for the World Cup and I will follow it," Alberto Cocuzza, a fan based in Milan, said.

"I will support Brazil and Uzbekistan because they have Italian managers (Carlo Ancelotti and Fabio Cannavaro), but I also like Curacao, Haiti, Panama and Cape Verde because they are outsiders."

LUKEWARM INTEREST

In the cafes around the capital, there is little evidence of World Cup fever. While television screens show Spain being challenged by Cape Verde, most residents go about their day.

As late match times approach, the city falls silent, both in local venues and on residential balconies usually filled with emotional commentary.

Italian football remains in limbo with the federation (FIGC) without a president since Gabriele Gravina quit in April following their World Cup qualifying playoff defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Gennaro Gattuso also left as coach, with the role still vacant, although former boss Roberto Mancini has been linked with a return following his departure from Qatari side Al Sadd on Saturday.

While general interest remains lukewarm, excitement may build as the knockout rounds approach. For now, Italy's fans will hope they can once again join the party in 2030.