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Italian Grand Prix re-started after Leclerc crashes out
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Sport

Italian Grand Prix re-started after Leclerc crashes out

Italian Grand Prix re-started after Leclerc crashes out
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 6, 2026 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in action during the race REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Italian Grand Prix re-started after Leclerc crashes out
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 6, 2026 Cars and team personnel in the pit lane as the race is stopped due to a red flag after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed. Pool via REUTERS/Anna Szilagyi
Italian Grand Prix re-started after Leclerc crashes out
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 6, 2026 Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton in the pit lane as the race is stopped due to a red flag after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed. Pool via REUTERS/Anna Szilagyi
06 Sep 2026 09:42PM (Updated: 06 Sep 2026 10:04PM)
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MONZA, Italy, Sept 6 : The Italian Formula One Grand Prix was halted and then restarted after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed heavily at Parabolica at the end of the second lap on Sunday.

Ferrari reported the Monegasque was OK after a trip to the Monza medical centre.

Leclerc had extracted himself from the car and sat hunched on the grass behind the barriers in the immediate aftermath.

The field lined up again after a half-hour wait for the tyre wall to be rebuilt, with Mercedes' George Russell leading.

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Leclerc had started the race in third place with teammate Lewis Hamilton alongside in fourth but the Briton tried to pass down the inside at the first corner, with the seven-time world champion forced wide into the gravel and plunging to 11th place.

"Charles pushed me off," Hamilton complained over the radio, in an incident noted by stewards, before the home race - in front of a record crowd at Monza - suddenly turned into even more of a nightmare.

Television replays showed Leclerc, in fourth place but under pressure from McLaren's Oscar Piastri, had suffered wheelspin, touched the white line at the edge of the track and skewed off at speed at the end of lap two. 

The safety car was deployed and then the red flags came out on lap four.

The initial restart had to be aborted when Racing Bulls' stand-in Yuki Tsunoda was out of place on the grid.

Source: Reuters
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