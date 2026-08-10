Italian long jumper Furlani withdraws injured from Euros

BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug 10 : Italy's long jump world champion Mattia Furlani withdrew injured from the European championships after his opening qualifying effort on Monday.

The 2024 Olympic bronze medallist, who was one of the favourites for the event in Birmingham, clutched his right hamstring after landing a 7.73 metre leap and was taken away in a wheelchair.

Compatriot Francesco Inzoli led the qualifiers into the 12-man final with a wind-assisted jump of 8.34 metres.

Furlani's injury is also a concern for his season beyond Birmingham, with the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest next month.