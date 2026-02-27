Italian Pavan seriously injured in fall down lift shaft, reports say

Feb 27 : Two-time DP World Tour winner Andrea Pavan suffered serious injuries after falling down an open lift shaft ahead of the South African Open in Stellenbosch, local media reported on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Italian was in good spirits and talking to his family after undergoing surgery, the Golf Channel reported, quoting Pavan's former college coach JT Higgins.

The incident happened when Pavan called the lift at his private accommodation and the door opened without the elevator car in the shaft, causing him to fall down three stories of the building.