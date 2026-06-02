Italian trio poised for semi-final charge at Roland Garros

PARIS, June 2 : French Open quarter-final action continues on Wednesday with world number one Aryna Sabalenka looking to reach the last four for the third time while three Italians feature in the men's draw.

TOP MEN'S MATCH: MATTEO BERRETTINI V MATTEO ARNALDI

Three Italians have reached the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam for the first time in the Open Era but nobody expected top seed Jannik Sinner to be the one to miss out when he was expected to lead the charge before his shock second-round exit.

While Flavio Cobolli faces Felix Auger-Aliassime in one quarter-final, the main attraction on Court Philippe Chatrier will be an all-Italian showdown between two Matteos - the old warhorse Berrettini and the rising star Arnaldi.

For Berrettini, reaching his first Roland Garros quarter-final since 2021 represents a sweet return after missing the last four editions due to injury setbacks that threatened to derail his career.

"It does make it sweeter, because I actually remember now how sad I was ... I'm not surprised, but I just proved to myself, once again, that I could do it, that even in the toughest moment I just found the energy," Berrettini said.

On the other side of the net is his compatriot Arnaldi, who has epitomised resilience by spending a jaw-dropping 17 hours and 42 minutes on court across four rounds while repeatedly clawing his way back from the brink of defeat.

The 25-year-old's marathon run included a gruelling five hours and 26 minutes victory over Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round, where he battled back from two breaks down in the fourth set in what he described as "the best match I ever played."

"Everybody's playing unbelievable tennis. So it's just good for the sport. It's just good for Italian tennis," Berrettini added.

"We're going to be sure that one Italian is going to be in the semis."

TOP WOMEN'S MATCH: ANNA KALINSKAYA V MAJA CHWALINSKA

Poland's last hope at the tournament is not four-times champion Iga Swiatek but qualifier Maja Chwalinska, who has quietly picked her way through stronger opponents to reach a first Grand Slam quarter-final while dropping one set.

The 24-year-old has made a remarkable journey from the outer courts to the prestigious Court Philippe Chatrier, where she knocked out France's last hope Diane Parry in the fourth round, though that victory was not the highlight of her experience.

"I'm really grateful for this opportunity, it's such a beautiful court. I took a picture during the warm-up of Rafa's plaque," she said with a smile, referring to the white plaque that honours 14-times winner Rafa Nadal.

As the only unseeded player remaining in the women's draw, Chwalinska heads into her quarter-final against Russia's Kalinskaya with the freedom that comes from having absolutely nothing to lose.

"For me, whoever I'm playing, I'm lower in the rankings, so it doesn't matter for me if it (the draw) is open or not ... Everyone here is higher in the ranking than me. So they are the favourites to win," she added.

"I'm like an underdog. No one really knows me."

SABALENKA STAYS COOL AS UPSETS ROCK BOTH DRAWS

Sabalenka is keeping her nerve as she prepares to face Russian 25th seed Diana Shnaider in the quarter finals.

Shocks and upsets continue to tear through the men's and women's draws at Roland Garros but the Belarusian has learned to separate herself from the tournament's unpredictable nature.

"I'm not really focusing on that and I'm not really over-thinking. I was able to separate myself from what's going on this year at Roland Garros," she said.

"I have been around, anything can happen. That's tennis, that's sport. I'm just trying to be focused on myself ... I'm doing everything I can to get this trophy."

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

22-Anna Kalinskaya (Russia) v Maja Chwalinska (Poland)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v 25-Diana Shnaider (Russia)

4-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v 10-Flavio Cobolli (Italy)

Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v Matteo Arnaldi (Italy)