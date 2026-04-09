Italy federation seeks betting cash, youth incentives to halt decline

ROME, April 8 : Italy's outgoing soccer chief on Wednesday called for diverting betting revenue into youth development and infrastructure to revive a sport in deep crisis after the national team failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third time in a row.

The proposals by Gabriele Gravina, who resigned as head of the federation (FIGC) on April 2, aim to map a way out of the historic low point for the four‑time World Cup winners that has sharpened criticism of the entire Italian soccer system.

Gravina argued that the Azzurri's repeated sporting failures are the result of long‑standing structural weaknesses rather than short‑term mistakes.

His report proposed channelling part of the rich gambling proceeds linked to the sport into grassroots programmes and academies, as well as on badly needed investment on new or upgraded soccer arenas.

He also proposed abolishing a ban on betting advertising and sponsorships introduced in 2018, in an attempt to curb gambling addiction in a country that is home to Europe's largest gambling market.

The FIGC report said a major problem was the marginal role played by Italians in the top-flight Serie A, where foreigners account for some 68 per cent of minutes played, among the highest share in Europe.

The pathway for younger players is even narrower, with Under‑21 Italian players accounting for less than 2 per cent of total Serie A playing time, it said.

To reverse the trend, the federation proposed financial incentives for clubs that field young and Italian players, stronger investment in youth academies and faster approval processes for new or redeveloped stadiums.

Technical decline is compounded by a fragile financial model, the FIGC warned. Professional Italian football loses more than 700 million euros ($818.37 million) a year, with high debt levels and a history of clubs collapsing or being excluded from competitions.

The report concluded that lasting recovery would require coordinated action across the sport, warning that leadership changes or isolated reforms alone would not be enough to restore Italian football's competitiveness.

Gravina's successor is due to be elected in June. After Italy's shock defeat to Bosnia, national team manager Gennaro Gattuso and team delegation head Gianluigi Buffon also stepped down.

($1 = 0.8554 euros)