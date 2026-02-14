Italy government to ban airport strikes during Winter Games

MILAN, Feb 13 : Italy's government will ban airport strikes during the Milano Cortina Winter Games to prevent travel disruptions during a major international event, Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini said on Friday.

Trade unions have announced walkouts for February 16 and March 7 over contract demands, and refused calls by the government to postpone them to avoid any overlap with the Games.

The Winter Olympics began last Friday and will run until February 22, while the Winter Paralympics are scheduled for March 6 to March 15.

Salvini acknowledged workers' demands, but insisted that the smooth operation of the Olympics took precedence, calling them "an extraordinary event of global importance". He also called for more negotiations to end the labour dispute.

The Italy-hosted Games are taking place in Milan and several alpine resorts.

On the first full day of the Olympics, February 7, national train traffic was severely disrupted following three reported incidents of sabotage on rail infrastructure, for which an anarchist group later claimed responsibility.