Italy not in a good place for successor, says sacked Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti took charge of Italy one last time on Monday, and while his side sent him off with a win, the sacked manager accepted that he isn't leaving the team in a great place for his replacement and has failed to improve them.

Spalletti paid the ultimate price for a 3-0 drubbing in Norway on Friday as Italy's World Cup qualifying campaign was already compromised in their opening game, and an uninspired 2-0 home win over Moldova was not how he wished to bow out.

"I'm disappointed with the result," Spalletti said at his final press conference.

"I don't give back to those who come after me a great national team because we didn't play a great match tonight either. I was given the opportunity to work, I tried, I made mistakes and I even tried some experiments.

"I try to learn everything in whatever I approach, I'm not convinced I'm the smartest one. I haven't been able to get the best out of these players and I have to take note of that."

Spalletti announced his own dismissal on the eve of the Moldova match, which comes after less than two years in the role and included a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign. While he never thought of resigning, he conceded he has failed to improve things.

"If you agree to coach the national team like I did, then you have to find the solution. You can't hide behind the fact that you have few players, you start to find alibis," Spalletti said.

"I did badly and in some ways it is right that I go home. But I didn't resign, because I think I can do better. But, if I am told that I am no longer the one, then I sign the resolution (of the contract).

"I left the national team as when I found it, just as it is."

Italy have yet to name his replacement, with Claudio Ranieri reported to be the first choice, and Spalletti was asked if he had any advice for his eventual successor.

"I tried to shake things up when I arrived but then maybe it was worse from what we saw," he said.

"You realise whether you did right or wrong only later, I tried some things and worked hard.

"I wish all the best to the federation and to the new coach who will arrive."