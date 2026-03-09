Logo
Italy prop Ferrari ruled out of Six Nations clash with Wales
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Italy v England - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 7, 2026 Italy's Simone Ferrari and Manuel Zuliani in action with England's Ellis Genge REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

09 Mar 2026 06:10PM
March 9 : Italy will be without prop Simone Ferrari for their final Six Nations match against Wales, the Italian Rugby Federation said on Monday, after he suffered a neck injury in his side's landmark win over England at the weekend.

Ferrari has started all four games for Italy in this year's championship, including Saturday's 23-18 victory at the Stadio Olimpico, Italy's first ever win over England. The 31-year-old was replaced in the 51st minute of the game in Rome.  

The tighthead has been pivotal in Italy's impressive scrum during this year's Six Nations in which his side also beat Scotland in their opening game. Ferrari will likely be replaced by either Muhamed Hasa or Mirco Spagnolo.

Italy go to Cardiff on Saturday aiming to win three matches in one Six Nations for the first time, and have shown their strength in depth this year, overcoming injuries to key players such as Ange Capuozzo, Sebastian Negri and Tommaso Allan.

Source: Reuters
