Italy rejoice after claiming first-ever win over England

ROME, March 7 : Italy pulled off their first-ever win over England at the 33rd attempt with a 23-18 victory at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday as the visitors slumped to a third successive Six Nations defeat after Leonardo Marin's try eight minutes from time.

England had never looked as vulnerable coming into a game against Italy, after back-to-back defeats by Scotland and Ireland, and Steve Borthwick's much-changed side failed to hold onto an eight-point advantage in the second half.

England took a two-point lead into the break after tries from Tommy Freeman and Tom Roebuck, with one conversion from Fin Smith, while Tommaso Menoncello went over for Italy and Paolo Garbisi converted to add to his earlier penalty.

Smith sent two penalties over to extend England's advantage and Italy looked to be on the ropes but they were revitalised by two Garbisi penalties and England's poor discipline, with Sam Underhill and Maro Itoje sent to the sin-bin.

Monty Ioane did well to gather a cross-field kick, Menoncello took the pass and raced ahead before finding Marin with an infield pass and Garbisi converted, with England guilty of errors late in the game as Italy held on for a landmark win.