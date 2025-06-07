Italy rocked in Oslo as Spalletti hints at crisis talks

Coach Luciano Spalletti admitted Italy are going through a difficult patch after their humbling loss in Norway and said he would speak with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) about the situation.

Italy have not reached a World Cup since 2014 — a painful drought for a nation that once stood proudly among football’s elite with four world titles to their name.

With an abysmal start to the qualifying campaign, after being dominated by Norway in a 3-0 loss in Oslo on Friday, Spalletti is already under pressure.

His side were constantly punished by a Norwegian team that dominated on the counterattack and they were clearly second best on a rainy night at Ullevaal Stadium.

"We need a bit more enthusiasm, as individuals. We need to add something more, otherwise something has got to change," Spalletti told reporters.

"This is not who we are, because in terms of individuals, we can do more, but you can also see this is a difficult moment. A few things did happen to us, but this is the squad I chose and will continue with," he added.

When asked about his position as the manager of the Italian national team, Spalletti admitted that there would be difficult conversation coming up with the FIGC.

"I need to talk to President (Gabriele) Gravina about their intentions, their view on the decision I make," Spalletti said.

"I chose this group because I thought there was quality, but if we are so fragile that we don’t keep an offside trap, we don’t chase down opponents, then there is a lack of confidence.

"Quality isn’t enough without that."

Spalletti was also asked if he is worried that the World Cup might be already out of reach after the Norway loss.

"There are always worries, because after a performance like that, you clearly have to ask yourself questions and realise there are problems, but you have to face them, because there is no other possibility," he said.