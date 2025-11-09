Italy stun Wallabies with Australian influence to the fore

UDINE, Italy :Italy upset Australia with a come-from-behind 26-19 victory on Saturday with the son of a Wallaby great scoring one try and an Australian-born winger the other to snatch a famous win for the hosts.

Louis Lynagh, born in Italy when his father Michael played for Treviso, and Melbourne-born Monty Ioane proved Italy’s heroes as they won for only the second time in 20 tests against the Wallabies.

Australia scored three tries without reply in the opening 51 minutes at the Stadio Fruili before a late surge from the Italians turned the test on its head, with the 100 per cent kicking return from flyhalf Paolo Garbisi proving the difference.

The result continued a miserable year for Australia who were beaten by England at Twickenham last week and have won five of 13 tests this year.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Italy had a 6-0 lead after Garbisi slotted over two penalties before Australia hooker Matt Faessler finished off a polished maul to score a 21st-minute try that was the first flex of Wallaby muscle.

Angus Bell stretched out to dot down a second try and put Australia in the lead, although the scores were level four minutes into the second half as Garbisi slotted over his fourth penalty.

A controversial try for flyhalf Carter Gordon, returning for his first test in over two years, put Australia back ahead in the 51st minute after referee Andrew Brace ruled that the ball had been stripped out of the hands of captain Harry Wilson as he was tackled on a charge towards the try line.

It was not a knock on as Italy claimed, allowing Gordon to pick up the loose ball and jink his way over.

A furious Italy responded with a double score in the space of five minutes, first through Lynagh in the corner after a line-out maul and Ioane attacking the line with Garbisi kicking both conversions.

Italy might have had another in the closing stages after Federico Ruzza intercepted the ball, but his offload was spilt with several teammates to choose from and the try line beckoning.

The home side held firm, however, with tenacious tackling in to stop a desperate Australia from scoring.

The Wallabies won the first 18 tests between the countries, but Italy triumphed 28-27 in their last clash in Florence three years ago.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)