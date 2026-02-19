Italy urges IPC to review decision allowing Russia, Belarus to use flags, anthems

MILAN, Feb 19 : Host Italy has called on the International Paralympic Committee to review its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their national flags and with anthems at next month’s Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Sports Minister Andrea Abodi said the move was incompatible with the spirit of the Games while the war in Ukraine continues.

The Italian government "categorically disagreed" with the IPC's ruling, adopted by its General Assembly in September, they said in a statement late on Wednesday, adding that Italy was aligned with 33 countries and the European Commission in its concerns over the reinstatement.

Rome also "asks the International Paralympic Committee to reconsider this decision," saying that "the prolonged violations of the ceasefire by Russia, and of Olympic and Paralympic ideals, supported by Belarus, are incompatible with participation except as neutral individual competitors."

The Winter Paralympic Games will run in Italy from March 6 to March 15.

Both countries were banned from Paralympic competitions after Moscow's 2022 invasion but regained full membership rights in the IPC after member organisations voted in September 2025 to lift their partial suspensions.

Belarus was a key staging area for the invasion.

International federations for each sport on the Paralympic Games programme had said they would maintain bans on athletes from those countries, but Russia and Belarus won an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport back in December against the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.

While the athletes can compete under their own flags at the Paralympics, a limited number of Russian and Belarusian athletes are competing as independent neutral athletes without flags or anthems at the ongoing Winter Games, with the Olympic Committees of the two nations still sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee.