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Italy's Curtis betters own 50m backstroke world record
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Italy's Curtis betters own 50m backstroke world record

Italy's Curtis betters own 50m backstroke world record
Swimming - European Aquatics Championships - Paris Aquatic Centre, Paris, France - August 13, 2026 Gold medallist Italy's Sara Curtis celebrates winning the Women's 50m Backstroke Final and setting a new world record REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Italy's Curtis betters own 50m backstroke world record
Swimming - European Aquatics Championships - Paris Aquatic Centre, Paris, France - August 13, 2026 Gold medallist Italy's Sara Curtis celebrates winning the Women's 50m Backstroke Final and setting a new world record REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Italy's Curtis betters own 50m backstroke world record
Swimming - European Aquatics Championships - Paris Aquatic Centre, Paris, France - August 13, 2026 Gold medallist Italy's Sara Curtis celebrates winning the Women's 50m Backstroke Final and setting a new world record REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Italy's Curtis betters own 50m backstroke world record
Swimming - European Aquatics Championships - Paris Aquatic Centre, Paris, France - August 13, 2026 Italy's Sara Curtis ahead of the Women's 50m Backstroke Final REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Italy's Curtis betters own 50m backstroke world record
Swimming - European Aquatics Championships - Paris Aquatic Centre, Paris, France - August 13, 2026 Gold medallist Italy's Sara Curtis celebrates winning the Women's 50m Backstroke Final and setting a new world record REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
14 Aug 2026 01:06AM (Updated: 14 Aug 2026 01:21AM)
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Aug 13 : Italy's Sara Curtis broke her own 50m women's backstroke world record on Thursday when she won gold in 26.56 seconds at the European Championships in Paris, a day after she had set the previous record.

Curtis, 19, had smashed five-time Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown's 2023 record on Wednesday when she clocked 26.63 seconds in the semi-finals.

Mary-Ambre Moluh from France finished half a second after Curtis to take silver, while Britain's Lauren Cox won bronze.

It was the third medal for Curtis at the championships, who won bronze in 100m freestyle and silver in the 4x100m freestyle.

Source: Reuters
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