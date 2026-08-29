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Itauma slaps Hrgovic ahead of IBF heavyweight title showdown
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Itauma slaps Hrgovic ahead of IBF heavyweight title showdown

Itauma slaps Hrgovic ahead of IBF heavyweight title showdown
Boxing - Moses Itauma & Filip Hrgovic Press Conference - 338 Studio, London, Britain - August 27, 2026 Moses Itauma and Filip Hrgovic face-off during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Itauma slaps Hrgovic ahead of IBF heavyweight title showdown
Boxing - Moses Itauma & Filip Hrgovic Press Conference - 338 Studio, London, Britain - August 27, 2026 General view during the press conference of Moses Itauma and Filip Hrgovic Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
29 Aug 2026 03:31AM
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LONDON, Aug 28 : Young British heavyweight Moses Itauma shoved Croatian opponent Filip Hrgovic off the stage and the Croatian responded with a slap at the weigh-ins as the tension rose ahead of their battle for the vacant IBF World Heavyweight title on Saturday. 

The 21-year-old Itauma, who is aiming to become boxing's second-youngest heavyweight world champion after Mike Tyson, engaged in a verbal exchange with Hrgovic.

When the Croatian turned to face the cameras, Itauma pushed him in the back, causing him to briefly step off the platform. 

Hrgovic regained his balance and returned to the stage and, as 74-year-old promoter Frank Warren stepped in to separate the two, the 34-year-old aimed a right-handed slap at Itauma before they were separated by security staff. 

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Itauma brings an unbeaten record of 14-0 with his last 10 wins coming by knockout in Saturday's bout, which takes place at London's O2 Arena.

Hrgovic's only loss in his 21-fight professional career came against Daniel Dubois in 2024 in a fight for the IBF interim heavyweight title. 

Source: Reuters
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