Itauma slaps Hrgovic ahead of IBF heavyweight title showdown

LONDON, Aug 28 : Young British heavyweight Moses Itauma shoved Croatian opponent Filip Hrgovic off the stage and the Croatian responded with a slap at the weigh-ins as the tension rose ahead of their battle for the vacant IBF World Heavyweight title on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Itauma, who is aiming to become boxing's second-youngest heavyweight world champion after Mike Tyson, engaged in a verbal exchange with Hrgovic.

When the Croatian turned to face the cameras, Itauma pushed him in the back, causing him to briefly step off the platform.

Hrgovic regained his balance and returned to the stage and, as 74-year-old promoter Frank Warren stepped in to separate the two, the 34-year-old aimed a right-handed slap at Itauma before they were separated by security staff.

Itauma brings an unbeaten record of 14-0 with his last 10 wins coming by knockout in Saturday's bout, which takes place at London's O2 Arena.

Hrgovic's only loss in his 21-fight professional career came against Daniel Dubois in 2024 in a fight for the IBF interim heavyweight title.