'It's hard to explain' - Amorim dumbfounded by difference between United fortunes at home and abroad

BILBAO, Spain :Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim admitted it is hard to explain how his team are enjoying such differing seasons domestically and in European competition, following the Premier League strugglers' 3-0 win at Athletico Bilbao on Thursday.

United's Europa League semi-final first leg victory in the Basque country ensured they remain the only team unbeaten in European competition this season, in contrast to the fact they are on course for a worst-ever Premier League points haul.

"It's hard to explain," Amorim said. "We improve in the last games. I don't look just to the results. We had some games that we won that we didn't play well and some games that we lost but we played well. Sometimes you just need a little bit luck.

"We can win this competition and in Premier League we are just suffering game after game and try to manage both things with some injuries. Sometimes it's harder even for the players.

"I know that is hard to understand, but sometimes it's the context, it's the way we see things."

Amorim was at pains to point out that United's Europa League final spot is not totally secured, despite three first-half goals giving the visitors a healthy advantage going into next week's second leg in Manchester.

After their surprisingly comprehensive success, 133 teams have won the first leg of a UEFA Cup or Europa League knockout stage tie by three or more goals away from home and all 133 have won the tie.

"I think they have to think about the second leg," Amorim added. "And they have to think more about the first 20 minutes than the rest of the game because the game is going to be really tough.

"There is no away goals so anything can change and that is my message to the players, and we have to think now about Brentford (at the weekend) and then the second leg."