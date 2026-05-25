'It's our time' - Saka says Arsenal proved critics wrong with title triumph

LONDON, May 24 : Bukayo Saka said Arsenal's Premier League triumph had silenced the doubters after the England winger reflected on the club's journey from a "dark place" that prompted an emotional social media post in 2020.

The 24-year-old posted: "You deserve more Arsenal fans" along with a picture of a then-teenaged Saka looking disconsolate on X six years ago when Arsenal found themselves 15th in the standings in December with just four wins.

Now, with the Premier League title in the bag after a 22-year wait, Saka said it has ended years of ridicule directed at the North London club.

"I was in a dark place," Saka told former Arsenal striker Ian Wright on Sky Sports. "Obviously, I know what you guys have done for the club and where this club has been in the past.

"At that very moment, we were very low and very far from the level I believe Arsenal should be. I know from school, from social media, the banter and what people say about Arsenal, how they laugh about us.

"At that moment, I just wanted to put it out in a post. That's what I felt at that moment. But it's done now. No more jokes, it's our time."

Saka said lifting the trophy at Selhurst Park, following a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the final game, felt like a "surreal" moment.

"I just said to JT (Jurrien Timber), we are standing in our dreams," Saka added.

RICE'S STRONG MESSAGE

Declan Rice revealed the viral moment where he told his teammates, "It's not done" after Arsenal's loss to Manchester City proved to be the turning point in their title charge.

The England international's defiant message came after the loss allowed their title rivals City to close the gap.

But Arsenal responded by winning every remaining game while Pep Guardiola's City stumbled and finished seven points behind Mikel Arteta's side.

"I believed it, 100 per cent, because I took a lot from that game. But it was also to comfort my teammates and calm everyone down because there were still five games to go," Rice said.

"It wasn't like it was the last game of the season. After that, we started to be a bit more free in our game. There was a little bit less pressure on us... You could sense there was a bit of pressure with our performances.

"We were trying to not let any outside noise come in but once that City game was over, we just said 'There are five games, we can't throw it away'. It was a strong message and it's paid off."