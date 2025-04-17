'I've been suffering': Sorribes Tormo takes indefinite break

Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo is taking an indefinite break from tennis after the Olympic medallist said on Thursday that the physical and mental toll it had taken on her in the last few months had been too much.

Sorribes Tormo, who won the doubles bronze at the Paris Olympics last year, said she had been "suffering for many months" on the court before taking the decision to take some time off to rejuvenate her mind and body.

"The cheerful and happy Sara that you see off the court is far from the reality of everything I carry inside," she wrote on Instagram.

"I've lost the excitement to train, to improve and even to go to tournaments. The moments of suffering far outweigh those of calm and this is coming from someone who has always loved to work, improve and compete.

"That's why, in addition to needing help, I feel that I need to stop and rest."

She recently won her sixth doubles title with compatriot Cristina Bucsa in Bogota while she also won her last singles match in a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier between Spain and Brazil earlier this month.

The 28-year-old added that she was unsure if the break would be "permanent or temporary".

"I want to be coherent and consistent with what my body feels," she said.