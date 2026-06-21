Ivory Coast coach says experience was the difference in World Cup loss to Germany

TORONTO, June 20 : Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae said he was frustrated by the team's 2-1 defeat to Germany in a close World Cup encounter that he put down to a lack of experience, but took pride in the fight shown by his players.

Germany advanced to the knockout stages for the first time since 2014 thanks to a double strike by in-form striker Deniz Undav in their Group E clash in Toronto.

Ivory Coast took the lead in the first half against the run of play, thanks to a deft finish by Franck Kessie, who slotted home a rebound off a shot by Amad Diallo.

Fae felt his team could have been more decisive in their bid to get a second goal.

"It's more frustration that we're feeling after this defeat, because we were able to open the score against this strong German side," he told reporters.

"A difference in experience that meant in the chances that we did have at the end of the game, where we needed to find the back of the net, we were hesitant," Fae said.

However, the Ivorian coach was quick to put the Germany game behind him and highlighted that overall he was happy with his team's performance.

"We're going to use this game as a lesson to try and fine-tune the mistakes, our shortcomings that we still have, and that will help us go as far as possible," he said.

He said he was looking forward to the challenge of facing Curacao next to see "what they are made of" and was expecting a strong fight.

"Our destiny is still in our hands, or our feet," he said.