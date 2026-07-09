Jalibert to start for France against Australia but faces fitness test

July 9 : Matthieu Jalibert has been selected to start at fullback for France’s Nations Championship fixture against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, but he faces a late fitness test on a troublesome calf injury.

• Coach Fabien Galthie has made eight changes to the side that narrowly lost 34-32 to New Zealand in their tournament opener and is hoping Jalibert, who played at flyhalf last weekend, comes through Friday’s final training session.

• Should Jalibert be unavailable, Antoine Hastoy will wear the number 15 jersey, after his impressive performance as a late replacement against the All Blacks, while Romain Ntamack is at flyhalf.

• "I promised Matthieu the first test match (at flyhalf) and Romain the second. They were promises, so I'm keeping them," Galthie said.

• 2024 Olympic Sevens rugby gold medallist Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang earns a first cap on the wing in a back three that also includes Jalibert and Theo Attissogbe.

• Australia-born prop Moses Alo-Emile will also earn his first cap as part of a forward pack with five changes. Only fellow prop Demba Bamba, number eight Marko Gazzotti and flanker Oscar Jegou remain from the side that lost to New Zealand.

• Starting XV: 15-Matthieu Jalibert, 14-Theo Attissogbe, 13-Fabien Brau-Boirie, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Maxime Lucu (captain), 8-Marko Gazzotti, 7-Oscar Jegou, 6-Lenni Nouchi, 5-Emmanuel Meafou, 4-Florian Verhaeghe, 3-Demba Bamba, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Moses Alo-Emile

• Replacements: 16-Maxime Lamothe, 17-Jefferson Poirot, 18-Tevita Tatafu, 19-Hugo Auradou, 20-Tom Staniforth, 21-Killian Tixeront, 22-Nolann Le Garrec, 23-Kalvin Gourgues.