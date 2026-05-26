Jamaica striker Shaw signs new four-year contract with Man City women

MANCHESTER, England, May 25 : Women's Super League Golden Boot winner Khadija "Bunny" Shaw has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester City, extending her stay to what would be nine seasons with the club.

There was speculation Shaw would leave at season's end, but she revealed the news on stage at the club's end-of-season celebratory event at Co-op Live arena, a couple of weeks after City won their first WSL title in a decade.

The Jamaica international is enjoying one of her most prolific campaigns, finishing as the league's top scorer for a third consecutive year with 21 goals in 22 games as City.

"I'm so happy to be at this incredible Club for another four years," Shaw said. "I've always said that Manchester City feels like home - I've developed so much as a player and grown so much as a person during my first five years here.

"Helping the girls win the WSL title is one of the proudest moments of my career, and I'm so excited to see what we can do next season and beyond ... although there's one more huge game to come against Brighton."

City play Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup Final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.