James Rodriguez returns to Colombia with Atletico Nacional

Sept 11 : Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez has returned to play in his homeland for the first time since leaving as a teenager, joining Atletico Nacional on a free transfer, the club said.

The 35-year-old, who most recently played for Minnesota United in Major League Soccer, has signed a contract that runs until June 30, 2027. Atletico Nacional will be the 14th club of a career that has taken Rodriguez to 12 countries.

Rodriguez left Colombia at 16 to join Argentina's Banfield in 2008 before spells with Porto and AS Monaco. He rose to global prominence at the 2014 World Cup, winning the Golden Boot with six goals and scoring a spectacular volley against Uruguay, before joining Real Madrid for €75 million ($87.02 million).

While he struggled to hit the same heights at club level, Rodriguez remains one of Colombia's most celebrated players. He has won 25 club trophies and earned 131 international caps.

($1 = 0.8618 euros)